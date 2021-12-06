Advertisement

BREAKING: Decision made in vote of no-confidence for WVU’s Gee-Reed

FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon...
FILE - This is a June 20, 2016, file photo showing West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee in Morgantown, W.V. The president of West Virginia University released a letter Sunday, March 1, 2020, emphasizing the university's commitment to safety after two recent shootings near the Morgantown campus, one of them involving a fatality.(Mark Shephard/The Dominion Post via AP, File)(WHSV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Faculty Senate has voted on the no-confidence resolution involving WVU President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The result was overwhelmingly against the vote.

There were 103 votes against it, while only 20 were in favor of the vote.

The decision comes after a lengthy discussion on the matter.

The vote of no-confidence stems from a lack of a vaccine mandate.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism
Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital

Latest News

Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Christmas train
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad rolls annual Christmas Train through town
WTAP News @ 5 - Christmas Train
WTAP News @ 5 - Christmas Train
WTAP News @ 5 - Robbery Safety
WTAP News @ 5 - Robbery Safety
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees
WTAP News @ 5 Affordable Care Act enrollment event happening this Wednesday at the courthouse...
WTAP News @ 5 Affordable Care Act enrollment event happening this Wednesday at the courthouse annex