BREAKING: Decision made in vote of no-confidence for WVU’s Gee-Reed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Faculty Senate has voted on the no-confidence resolution involving WVU President Gordon Gee and Provost Maryanne Reed.

The result was overwhelmingly against the vote.

There were 103 votes against it, while only 20 were in favor of the vote.

The decision comes after a lengthy discussion on the matter.

The vote of no-confidence stems from a lack of a vaccine mandate.

