Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This morning in Parkersburg, a two-vehicle crash brought inbound traffic down to one lane.

According to Wood County Dispatch, the call came in just before 8 this morning.

The crash involved two vehicles.

One person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center and the other person was transported to Belpre ER.

Parkersburg Police and Fire... as well as emergency vehicles from Saint Joseph’s and Camden Clark were on the scene.

The extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

We will update you as more information is released.

