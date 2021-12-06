Gov. Justice and WVDNR announce third annual Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources’ third annual Hunting and Fishing License Giveaway is officially open!

Gov. Jim Justice announced anyone who purchases an annual 2022 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in the month of December will automatically be entered to win one of several prizes, including the grand prize of a combination hunting, trapping, and fishing lifetime license for a WV resident.

Some of the other prizes include $200 WV State Parks gift cards, Pipestem Resort State Park zipline tour tickets with a three-night lodge stay, two-night cabin stays at WV State Parks, and gift bags with exclusive merchandise. Winners will be announced in January 2022.

“It’s always an honor to share the great things our WVDNR does for those who love hunting and fishing in Almost Heaven West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This license giveaway is an especially exciting opportunity and I absolutely encourage all West Virginians and visitors of our beautiful state to get their licenses early so they’ll be entered to win some great prizes.”

For more information about the Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway including official rules and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway. The WVDNR also reminds hunters and anglers to follow all hunting, trapping, and fishing regulation and to always practice safety when engaging in outdoor activities.

“The Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway has been a success for years now and this year we are thrilled to expand the giveaway to include nonresident entries as well,” said WVDNR Director Stephen McDaniel. “We appreciate the Governor’s support of efforts like this one that promote outdoor recreation and encourage more and more people to take up hunting and fishing in West Virginia.”

Hunters are reminded of another opportunity to win prizes. The Big Buck Photo Contest is open to submissions until Dec. 27. Those interested in entering the contest should upload a photo with their buck harvest from the 2021 hunting season as well as a short written account of their hunt to the entry form at WVdnr.gov/photocontest. A valid 2021 WV hunting license and 13-digit DNR-issued game check number are also required to participate.

