Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A heads up that the planned construction on the Memorial Bridge has been rescheduled to begin on the 13th of December.

The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.

Due to a rehabilitation project, construction crews will be working on the bridge for about three months. This is the first phase of a full rehabilitation of the bridge. This phase will insure that the bridge is upgraded enough to withstand the major construction work of phase two.

The reason for all this work is because the bridge is nearing the end of its service life so it requires a full rehabilitation.

