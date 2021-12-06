Advertisement

Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled

The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A heads up that the planned construction on the Memorial Bridge has been rescheduled to begin on the 13th of December.

Due to a rehabilitation project, construction crews will be working on the bridge for about three months. This is the first phase of a full rehabilitation of the bridge. This phase will insure that the bridge is upgraded enough to withstand the major construction work of phase two.

The reason for all this work is because the bridge is nearing the end of its service life so it requires a full rehabilitation.

