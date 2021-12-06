Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multi-car wreck at the intersection of West Virginia and Emerson Avenues sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.

The Wood County 911 Center said that one person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, while another was transported to Belpre E.R.

The call for the crash came in at 7:06 a.m., and the first responders to the scene were the Parkersburg Fire Department, as the crash occurred near their facilities. The Parkersburg Police Department, along with St. Joseph’s and Camden Clark Ambulance service, also responded to the scene, which had significantly slowed down traffic when WTAP was on the scene.

