Obituary: Adkins, Eary James

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Eary James Adkins, 44, of Parkersburg passed away November 22, 2021.

He was born on August 11, 1977 in Elkins, WV, was the son of Stanley Lee and Ruth Deloris Cooper Adkins of Mt. Alto, WV.

EJ will be remembered for his kind heart, good sense of humor and his love for his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and riding 4 wheelers and dirt bikes. He enjoyed carpentry and worked in construction for several years.

In addition to his parents, EJ is survived by his six children Bre, Garrett, EJ Jr., Emma, Kenzley, Abrielle, four grandchildren, brothers Jason Adkins, Nathan Adkins, sister Sancha Adkins, special cousin Chris Allman and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children Shannon Adkins, sisters Serrena Hammons, Tabatha Buskirk, grandparents George and Mamie Cooper and Less and Mary Adkins.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Monday and for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Leavitt Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

