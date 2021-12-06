Obituary: Bennett, Roger Dean

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Roger Dean Bennett, 70, of Coolville, Oh, went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 2, 1951 in Marietta, OH, the son of the late Earl Dean and Ellen Ruth Dearth Bennett.

Roger was a very accomplished carpenter, woodworker, fabricator, mechanic and farmer. He enjoyed playing and singing gospel music with his family and friends. Roger loved flying remote control airplanes and was a member of the Blennerhassett RC Club and the Vienna Sky Sharks. He attended many fly-ins throughout the area. He was a long time member of Soul’s Harbor Baptist Church where he loved to sing and play his guitar for special solos.

Roger is survived by his wife Donna Jean Newlon Bennett, son Robert Bennett (Wendy), daughter Pamela Hursey (John), step son Kelly Klintworth (Melanie), step daughter Kathy Spence, grandchildren Derrick, Michael (Kasey), Zachery, and Athenia Bennett, Christopher, Shane, and Gavin Hursey, step grandchildren Ashley Wilson, Evan Gaskins, Alex (Nana), Austin and Erik Klintworth, great granddaughter Lincoln Rose Hensley, six step great grandchildren, sisters Joan Holland (Lloyd), Judy Drobina (JP), brother John Bennett (Linda) and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Robert Hughes officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 - 1 on Thursday prior to the service.

Many thanks to Dr. Kelli Cawley for her kind and compassionate care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

