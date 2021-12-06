Obituary: Bryant, Leroy “Lee” M.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Leroy “Lee” M. Bryant, 85, of Marietta died Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born December 5, 1935 in Portsmouth, OH to the late James C. Bryant and Dorothea L. Sparks.

He is survived by his wife Dolores, whom he married­­­­ November 10, 1956; daughter, Kelly Warren (Tom) of Highland, IN, son, James Bryant (Gerry) of Washington, PA, daughter, Cathy Lawrence (Jim) of Lowell, OH; grandchildren, Jeremy Harmon, Annie Prendergast (Ryan), Molly Linsinbigler; great grandchildren, Skylar Linsinbigler, Nyla Harmon, Ellie Prendergast, Ryan Prendergast, and Michael Prendergast; two “special grandchildren”, Natalie and Yogi Tomasch; two brothers, James Bryant (Sue), Steve Bryant (Pam); three sisters, Kathy Stinson, Becky Keller (Ray), Ruthie Pratt (Bill).

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gary Bryant.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be 10:00 am Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, with The Reverend Msgr. John Michael Campbell as celebrant. Burial will be in New Saint Mary’s Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Monday at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, with a Vigil at 3:00 pm. The family requires masks to be worn at visitation and funeral. Memorial donation may be made to the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption or St. Vincent DePaul Society, 506 Fourth Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bryant family

