Obituary: Bunner, Katherine “Kat”

CRESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Katherine “Kat” Bunner, 62, of Creston, WV, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Norma Jean Wilson King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Steven King and Tim King and a sister Debbie Gordon.

She worked at Walmart Southside and Spencer, WV. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, decorating, loved Christmas and decorating for Christmas and loved giving and getting presents.

She is survived by her loving husband of 24 years Randy Bunner; children Brett (Erin) Martin of Florida, Jon Revel of Texas, Abby (Bret) Agan of Iowa and Megan Revel of Iowa; grandchildren AJ, Taylor, Kylie, Chloe, Lilly and Roady and a brother Vernon King Jr of South Carolina.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 6:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service beginning at 4:00 pm. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Bunner family.

