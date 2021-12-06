Obituary: Davis, Nancy E.

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Nancy E. Davis, 82, of Waverly, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior and her Heavenly family Saturday December 3, 2021 at Cedar Grove Personal Care. She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Ira and Helen (Whitehead) Atkinson.

She retired after twenty-seven years as a surgical nurse from Camden Clark. She was an active member of Pine Grove Baptist Church and sang with the gospel group Gospel Tones for years. She enjoyed flowers and gardening, the outdoors, cross stitching, and crocheting.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years Charles Davis; daughter Melissa Haught (Louie) of Vienna; son Timothy Davis (Tina) of Waverly; three grandchildren Britany Graham, Timothy J. Davis, and Tia Townsend (Drew); five great grandchildren Logan, Addison, Andy, Paige, and Wren; and a sister Anne Roush of Vienna.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers Jack and Ira Atkinson, Jr.; and infant son Chuckie Davis; and a grandson Travis Davis.

Services will be Thursday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Randy Dornon officiating. Burial will be at Herndon Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM and Thursday one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Grove for their love and care.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

