Obituary: Dye, Dortha Wanetta Tingler

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dortha Wanetta Tingler Dye, 92, of Grantsville, WV, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV.

She was born on March 4, 1929, in Calhoun County, WV, one of ten children of the late Roscoe Lawrence and Nettie Jane Richards Tingler. She was a lifelong Christian and attended Five Forks Community Church. She enjoyed singing, quilting, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Denzil Dye of Mt. Zion, WV and Wanda Bryan of Parkersburg, WV; four grandchildren, Douglas Dye of Washington, WV, David Dye of Mineral Wells, WV, Chandra Bolland of Woodbridge, VA, and Joanna George of Belpre Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Allison Dye, Cody Dye, Connor Dye, Devin Bolland, Paige Bolland, Madison George, Morgan George, and Avery George; two sisters, Margaret Cox of Tilton, IL and Oleta Wilt of Vienna, WV; one brother, Alvin Tingler of Windham, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Orval Glen Dye, on January 23, 2005; four brothers, Ona, Orval, Roma, and Arlie Tingler; two sisters, Ireda Tingler Hardman and Velda Tingler Kelley.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, with Rev. Alfred Hickman officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Big Springs Cemetery, Big Springs, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.