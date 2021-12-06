Advertisement

Obituary: Fisher, Terry Lee

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST
SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Terry Lee Fisher, 75, of Sandyville, WV passed away December 2, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 22, 1946 in Clarksburg, WV, the son of the late Doy and Evelyn (Giffth) Fisher, Jr.

He was a member of Grace Gospel Baptist Church in Ripley, WV.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diana Garrett Fisher: his sister, Carla Webb of Clarksburg, WV; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, and his brother, Rick Fisher.

A memorial service will be held on 2 p.m. Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Mercy Baptist Church, 1467 Evans Road, Evans, WV. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Fisher Family.

