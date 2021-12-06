Advertisement

Obituary: Fitch, Roger D.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Damon Fitch, 77 of Williamstown, passed away December 3, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born March 2, 1944 in Marietta, a son of the late Raymond Lee and Grace Sinclair Fitch.

Roger retired from Pickering and Associates and had previously worked for Apex Engineering and American Marietta/First Colony.  He was a graduate of Williamstown High Class of 1963 where he was a member of the State Champion Basketball Team.

Roger was a long-time member of the Church of Christ and served as an Elder at the Williamstown and Lynn Street Churches.

Surviving is his loving wife of 55 years, Sara A. Cross Fitch, daughters:  Monica Walters (Ken), Adria Offenberger (Jay) and Natalie Bradley (Ben) and sister Dolores Gutierrez, all of Williamstown.

He also leaves behind five grandchildren:  Camille Peters (Matt), Cassandra Walters, Zach Offenberger, Zane Offenberger (Lindsay) and Damon Luke Offenberger along with three great-grandchildren:  Rylan, Millicent and Miles.

Funeral services will be Thursday 11AM at the Williamstown Church of Christ, 111 W. 9th Street, with Evangelists Ron Laughery and Teddy Tackett officiating.  Interment will follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, Marietta, OH.  Visitation will be Wednesday 4-8PM at the Church.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund PO Box 111180 Nashville, TN 37222-1180.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

