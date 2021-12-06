Advertisement

Obituary: Griffin, George Wayne

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - George Wayne Griffin, 65, of Grantsville, WV, died on November 8, 2021, at his home.

He was born on May 10, 1956, a son of the late Robert and Ethel Richards Griffin.

He is survived by son, Jeremy Griffin; brothers, Peter and Roger Griffin; sister, Dorothy Griffin; and one granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Roland Griffin and sister, Shirley Richards.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has honored George’s wishes for cremation and no public service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

