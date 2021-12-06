Obituary: Miller, Frances Jean Yoak

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Frances Jean Yoak Miller, 97, of Grantsville, WV, died on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospice Care Unit, Morgantown, WV.

She was born on December 6, 1923, at White Pine, the daughter of Francis and Mary Della Grimm Kelley. She was a graduate of Calhoun County High School Class of 1942 and married the late Arvin J. Yoak of Grantsville that same year.

She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church of Grantsville, WV. Recently she attended Cornerstone and Community Baptist Church in Grantsville. She lived and worked in Akron, Ohio during WWII. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” and worked at Goodyear Aircraft. She lived in Tallmadge, Ohio until 1958 and then moved back to Grantsville, WV. She had many different jobs during her life; she worked at Rubber Fabricators, as a beautician, a nurse’s aide, nursery aide at Minnie Hamilton, and a foster mother to 23 foster children. Jean loved gardening, sewing, quilting, crafts, and was an avid reader, but the most important thing was always her family who she loved dearly.

She is survived by her husband, Odus Miller, who is in a nursing home in Jackson, GA; three children, James Yoak (Karen), Carol Taylor (Harry), and Rose L. Yoak; grandchildren, Rebecca Taylor (Richard), Angela Yoak, Stacy Yoak (Jenora), Catherine Rose Young, and Jordan Young; great-grandchildren, Micaiah Yoak, Josiah Yoak, Frances Yoak, and Addison Welch, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she is preceded in death by four sisters, Carolina Barr, Gladys Whipkey, Genevieve Ward, and Geraldine Kelley, and three brothers, Virgil Kelley, Blenden Kelley and Donald Kelley.

A funeral service will be held at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, Grantsville, WV, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Calhoun County Library, 250 Mill St., Grantsville, WV, 26147. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

