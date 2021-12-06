Obituary: Monroe, Chalmer L.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Chalmer L. Monroe, 84, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 10, 1937, in Vienna, a son of the late Chalmer Lowe and Beulah H. McFadden Monroe.

Chalmer was an U.S. Navy Veteran and was employed with the City of Vienna. He was a member of Wayside United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Sullivan of Vienna; two sons, Edward L. Monroe (Anna) of Sacramento, CA and B.J. Haught (JoAnna) of Summersville, SC; brother, Raymond Monroe (Marsha) of Washington, WV; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Chalmer was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy A. Modesitt Monroe; and son-in-law, James Sullivan.

A memorial service is being planned at the Wayside United Methodist Church and will be announced by the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory of Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.