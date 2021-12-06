Obituary: Myers, Raymond “Mick”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Raymond “Mick” Myers, 89, of Marietta, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at Heartland of Marietta.

Ray was born December 30, 1931 in Lower Salem to Glenn and Freda {Hendershot} Myers.

He graduated from Salem Liberty High School in 1949. Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving as an air traffic controller during the Korean War.

He married Bonnie Davis on September 10, 1955.

Ray was a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service retiring in 1986. He was a member of VFW Post 5108. Ray enjoyed traveling with his wife to Florida where they lived for part of the year.

Raymond will be deeply missed by children Steven (Ruth) Myers of Granville, OH, Teresa (Joe) Cain of Little Hocking, OH, Denise Myers of Marietta, OH; grandchildren Michele (Dustin) Dose, Raymond Myers, William Curtis, Brandi (Ryan) Alloway, Jared Myers, Chad Carpenter; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson; brother George (Joann) Myers; half-brother Arthur Myers.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; brothers Denny Myers, Dale Myers, Robert Myers.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 9 at 1 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750 with Pastor Rob Tuttle officiating. Calling hours will be from 11 AM until the time of the service. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, OH 45750.

