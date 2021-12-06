Obituary: Otten, George D.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - George D. Otten, 87, of Marietta, passed peacefully in his home December 3, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born December 18, 1933 in Woodlake, KY; the son of Carl and Mary Otten and raised on their tobacco farm in Mt. Sterling, KY, until he joined the U.S. Army in 1955 where he served 2 years with the 89th AAA BN. A career opportunity led him to Athens, OH where he met his wife Carol Sue Gillette and had 2 daughters Laura and Kelly. Eventually moving his family to Marietta, George started his own business Otten Electric, Inc. and was successful for over 47 years before retiring at the age of 80. He enjoyed reading books from his personal library, the Pittsburg Pirates, crossword puzzles, traveling and had a passion for photography. He will be remembered for his love for family, his sense of humor and his willingness to help out a friend.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Mary Nealis; and brothers James “Jimmy” Otten and David “Hootie” Otten.

His memory will be kept alive by his wife “Sue” of 58 years; daughters Laura Coe (Dennis) and Kelly Parmiter (Shaun); grandchildren Morgan Coe, Garrett Coe, Brittni Messick, Brandie Messick and Brianna Messick; great grandchildren Ava Messick and Breeze Joy; brother Carl Lewis Otten of Mt. Sterling, KY.

Viewing will be Tuesday, December 7th from 6 to 8 PM at Roberts Funeral Home, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta, OH 45750. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow In the Mausoleum of Love at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.