Obituary: Pifer, Lewis A.

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lewis A. Pifer, 80, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born August 14, 1941, in Ritchie County, WV, a son of the late Floyd W. and Dorothy M. Hendrickson Pifer.

Lewis was employed with Imperial Glass, was a member of Westminister Presbyterian Church of Vienna where he served as an Elder and was also a charter member for Ambucs.

He is survived by his wife, Deanna L. Davis Pifer; two sons, Robert Pifer and Michael Pifer (Abagail) all of Vienna; six grandchildren, Sarah, Blake, Alex, Brock and Emery Pifer and Ava Pyles; and special cousin, Mel Jameson.

In addition to his parents, Lewis was preceded in death by his cousins, Roy and Darel Jameson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Westminister Presbyterian Church, Vienna with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Ritchie County, WV. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Wednesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

