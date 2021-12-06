Obituary: Wease, Sheila McCullough

CRESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheila McCullough Wease, 68, of Creston, WV, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, following a brief illness. Born in Smithville, WV, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Thelma Gill McCullough.

She was a 1971 graduate of Harrisville High School. She worked at Rubber Crafters in Smithville, WV, was a CNA and an EMT with Smithville Ambulance Service.

Her hobbies included quilting, playing games on-line with friends, music and loved to sing, performing with Triple Threat Band.

She is survived by her husband Kevin Wease; children Dan (Robin) McCullough of Elizabeth and Larry Wease of Creston, WV; and grandchildren John Gabbert, Axyl McCullough and Robert McCullough.

Per her wishes, there will be no service or visitation following cremation. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

