Obituary: Weaver, Wendy Dawn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wendy Dawn Weaver, 48, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord December 4, 2021.

She was born January 14, 1973 in Parkersburg, a daughter of Dora Carr of Parkersburg and the late Edward “Sonny” Carr.

Wendy was Christian by faith and a homemaker.

She enjoyed knitting, cooking and baking shows, restaurants, skating, and swimming.

Wendy is survived by her mother, Dora Carr of Parkersburg, 2 sisters, Sherry Huddle (David) of Washington, WV and Gretchen Hinojosa (Mauricio) of Charlotte, NC, brother, Jimmy Weaver of Parkersburg, 4 nieces and nephews, David Huddle, Nicole Stalnaker, Sophia Hinojosa, and Benjamin Hinojosa.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Guy and Mary Leep, Ray and Helen Carr, and Lawrence and Sue Weaver.

Service will be Saturday 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with The Reverend Jon Maher officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

