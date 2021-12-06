Parkersburg Arts Center holds Christmas tree exhibit

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Arts Center is bringing in the Christmas spirit with an annual holiday exhibit.

The center is having their 18th annual Christmas tree exhibit going on.

The display features a total of 16 trees from staff, board, volunteers, local school groups, students, and other creative non-profit agencies.

The trees are put together in the way a famous artist would arrange them.

Parkersburg Arts Center director, Jessie Siefert, says that this provides an interesting exhibit and teaches people about the artists themselves.

“So, think about Picasso. If Picasso was to do a tree how would he do it? And so, we take those sorts of thoughts and try to reimagine the classic Christmas tree,” says Siefert. “So, sometimes it’s something that’s built from scratch and sometimes it’s just a special way to decorate a tree. So, the artists who are doing the decorations they just have to be really creative and think beyond the traditional Christmas tree.”

Visitors of the center can also vote on which tree is the best by putting money into a box next to the tree.

All money raised through the public votes will be used for art supplies for the “Winter Arty Party” program series.

For more information on the exhibit and the arts center, you can call the center (304-485-3859) or email Siefert at info@parkersburgartcenter.org.

