Advertisement

Parkersburg Arts Center holds Christmas tree exhibit

Parkersburg Arts Center holds Christmas tree exhibit
Parkersburg Arts Center holds Christmas tree exhibit(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Arts Center is bringing in the Christmas spirit with an annual holiday exhibit.

The center is having their 18th annual Christmas tree exhibit going on.

The display features a total of 16 trees from staff, board, volunteers, local school groups, students, and other creative non-profit agencies.

The trees are put together in the way a famous artist would arrange them.

Parkersburg Arts Center director, Jessie Siefert, says that this provides an interesting exhibit and teaches people about the artists themselves.

“So, think about Picasso. If Picasso was to do a tree how would he do it? And so, we take those sorts of thoughts and try to reimagine the classic Christmas tree,” says Siefert. “So, sometimes it’s something that’s built from scratch and sometimes it’s just a special way to decorate a tree. So, the artists who are doing the decorations they just have to be really creative and think beyond the traditional Christmas tree.”

Visitors of the center can also vote on which tree is the best by putting money into a box next to the tree.

All money raised through the public votes will be used for art supplies for the “Winter Arty Party” program series.

For more information on the exhibit and the arts center, you can call the center (304-485-3859) or email Siefert at info@parkersburgartcenter.org.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism
Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Accident
Crash blocks traffic at intersection of WV-2 and WV-31

Latest News

Affordable Care Act enrollment event happening this Wednesday at the courthouse annex
Affordable Care Act enrollment event happening this Wednesday at the courthouse annex
Kurtis Bradley Brown and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/6/21
WTAP News @ Noon - Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
WTAP News @ Noon - Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
Fishing
Gov. Justice and WVDNR announce third annual Hunting & Fishing License Giveaway