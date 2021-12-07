Academic Achiever of the week: Nicolas Menarchek

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -One senior at Parkersburg South High School is not only an all-star on the baseball field but one in the classroom as well.

“My parents have always taught me that 4.0 is the standard in our family. So, when my brother and sister seemed to go through school pretty easy I felt like I had to live up to their standards,” Nicolas Menarchek said.

Manarchek has done just that. He’s a 4.0 student who has a job working in Parkersburg South High School’s main office but is a pitcher and shortstop for the Patriots.

“Last year I actually let up 6 home runs during the regular season. I guess it kind of transfers over into real life because you might let up a home run but you’ll bounce back. It’s not the end,” Menarchek said. “You have to come back better.”

Manarchek said he’s planning on playing baseball in college and following in his dad’s footsteps in becoming an engineer.

“I’m thinking either industrial or mechanical which is funny because I always didn’t really like math. But in high school when I started doing some stuff in math I would catch on,” Menarchek said.

“I actually started to have a little bit of fun in math like in Mr. Crock’s class last year.”

Manarchek said while he’s excited to see what next year holds for him, he says his main goal now is to enjoy every last bit of senior year he has left and to help underclassmen reach their own academic goals.

“Don’t overstress everything. Control what you can control…because not everything is going to be easy and if you sit around and wait for everybody to hand something to you it’s not going to happen. You have to work for it.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.