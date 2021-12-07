Audrey Campbell officially signs with Muskingum University

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Audrey Campbell has officially signed with Muskingum University to play for the Muskies Women’s soccer team.

Audrey has lettered for the Parkersburg Lady Big Reds for the last four years as a four year starter.

After suffering a knee injury last year, Audrey has come back and is grateful to sign with a college.

Next fall, she will be wearing another shade of red on the soccer field, and she plans to study athletic training.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.