Bids to be opened next week for renovation of fire-damaged Ravenswood landmark

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Efforts are now well under way to restore a historic Ravenswood structure heavily damaged in a fire last summer.

The century-old MacIntosh building was both a local attraction and a community building, before the fire 6 months ago.

Both city government and the community have been taking steps to restore it to its past.

Bids will be opened at next Tuesday’s city council meeting, for a contractor to oversee the renovation project.

”The good thing is, we’re going to be able to do some updating on electrical plumbing and security measures,” Parks and Recreation Director Katrena Ramsey said Tuesday, “that we had planned to do, anyway. We will, in effect, get a building back to us that is better than we’ve ever seen it, and as better as new.”

Ramsey says insurance will pay for the renovation work, and individuals have also donated money for the restoration.

She says the roof and the upper floors of the structure are damaged, while the first floor had water damage but little structural damage.

She says the insurer’s estimate of the damage is $1.1 million.

