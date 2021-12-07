Kanawha Elementary School receives $4 thousand grant for new media equipment

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kanawha Elementary is getting a $4 thousand grant to build up its media studio, where students already film a morning newscast called “Breakfast with Brave House.”

“We’re really, really privileged to be getting this grant money,” says fourth-grade teacher, Stacy Allman. “Because we are able to purchase things that normally would not be a reality for these kids. We’re thankful for the technology that we do have, but this is just icing on the cake.”

Teachers say the money will go toward new equipment, including microphones, cameras, and green screen gear.

“Currently, with the technology that we do have, we’ve seen some deficits in the sound quality and the video quality. Just because of what we are confined to using,” says Allman. “So, with the new equipment that’s being ordered we’re definitely going to see that.”

Both teachers say that the grant for the new technology will not only improve the content, but will also get more students interested in getting into media.

“Definitely. We are hoping that it sparks an interest with some of our students that in the future they pursue a career in media or something in that field,” says fourth-grade teacher, Sarah Minor.

And students a part of “Breakfast with Brave House” are already interested.

Fifth-grader, Hailee Bailey says, “I really like doing this because I like that we actually talk about some things that we actually do in school. And it’s very fun doing the activities that they have us do.”

“It’s just a really great opportunity and of course we’re going to have to leave soon. Which is very sad and I don’t want to leave. But it’s going to be a great opportunity in life if we want to pursue it after college,” says fifth-grader, Nevaehly Anderson.

The new technology will come to the school in January.

