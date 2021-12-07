Advertisement

Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg

Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg Police officer noticed a truck Monday in the area of the 1700 block of Park Street that matched the description of a stolen truck.

The officer tried to do a traffic stop on the car in the area of 19th and Latrobe Streets. Police say the diver sped off northbound on Latrobe Street and ran several stop signs. He then turned eastbound on 23rd Street and then north onto Clement Avenue. The driver ran the car off the road in the 2800 block of Vaughn Avenue and ran.

Police arrested him in the 2800 block of Grand Avenue where he was laying behind a fence. The driver is identified as Adam Joseph Worth, 31 of Fairmont, West Virginia.

He was transported to the Parkersburg Police Department where he was interviewed by Detective M. Brown and confessed to stealing the truck. Mr. Worth was processed at the Parkersburg Police Department and arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where he failed to post a $20,000 bond. Mr. Worth has several prior arrests from the Fairmont area for auto larceny and fleeing from the police.

