Obituary: Arnold, Donna Jean

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Donna Jean Arnold, 70, of Lowell, Ohio, died on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 20, 1951 in Marietta to the late Dale F. Arnold and Marjorie E. Huck Arnold.

She was a 1969 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Donna had been employed by the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, past President of the Catholic Woman’s Club, current Treasurer for the Arc of Washington County, involved with the Lions Club of Beverly as well as Clerk for the L-A Fire District. Donna loved to cook and reading was a favorite pastime.

Donna is survived by her son, Patrick Arnold-McKinney, of Lowell; grandson, Quinn (Brittany) Needs; two brothers, Joe Arnold and Roger (Debbie) Arnold, both of Marietta; three sisters, Sharon Arnold, of Columbus, Kathy (Jim) Arnold, of Marietta, Judy Gilham, of Lowell; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and companion, Eugene McKinney.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 10:00am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Rev. David Gaydosik as celebrant. Burial to follow at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00, with a Vigil at 7:30, at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Memorial gifts may be made to the L-A Fire & Rescue, P.O. Box 406, Lowell, Ohio 45744.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Arnold family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

