Obituary: Biles, Geraldine “Gerry”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Geraldine “Gerry” Biles, 89, of Vienna, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at her daughter’s residence.

She was born August 30, 1932, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Walter and Flora (Reed) Hitchcock.

Gerry was a homemaker and a member of the 19th Street Church of God. She loves spending time with her family and enjoyed her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and her sister’s children, Doug, Harold and Sissy Blevins, that she helped raise.

She is survived by her children; Debra Wallace of Parkersburg, John Biles of Parkersburg, Timothy Biles (Jackie) of Jacksonville, Fla., Harry L. Biles Jr. of Parkersburg, Joe Biles of Spokane, Washington, Gerry Lynn Parsons (Michael) of Vienna, David Biles of Parkersburg and Darren Biles Sr. (Mandy) of Little Hocking, Ohio; one brother, William Hitchcock (Ruth) of Marietta, Oh; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gerry was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Biles Sr.; two children, Kimberly Holsinger and Pamela Bey; sisters and brothers, Aretta Callihan, Marion Simonton, Harriet Blevins, Robert Hitchcock, and Nellie Gandee.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Jimmie Cox officiating. Interment will follow at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am till time of services Friday at the funeral home.

