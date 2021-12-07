Obituary: Coss, Raymond Ralph

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Raymond Ralph Coss, 82 of Little Hocking, passed away December 6, 2021 at his residence. He was born March 23, 1939 in Waverly, WV, a son of the late William H. and Loretta M. Metz Coss.

Mr. Coss retired from the United States Marine Corps as a 1st Sargent, E8. He loyally served his country during two tours in Vietnam. After his military career, Raymond worked for Bob’s Quality Homes in Belpre for 16 years. He was a member of the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church.

Surviving is his loving wife of 33 years, Kathy Sue Wyers Coss, daughter Pamela Wiseman of Mansfield, OH, son Raymond D. Coss (Mary Kay) of Akron, OH, brother Benjamin Coss of Seattle, WA and sisters: Darlene Stone of Cutler, Connie Hernandez of Texas, Janet Johnson of Cincinnati, OH, Sarah Miller of Marietta and Nancy Coss of Marietta.

He also leaves behind four grandchildren which include Kelly and Kerry Coss, four great grandchildren and his furry companions Mike and Tiger.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers: Herbert, William and Robert Coss and two sisters: Helen and Garnett Coss.

Funeral services will be Friday 11AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Reverend Dee Rader officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 4-8PM.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Belpre Heights United Methodist Church 720 Clement Avenue Belpre, OH 45714.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.