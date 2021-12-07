Obituary: Flinn, Sharon Lee

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Lee Flinn, 79, of Vienna, WV passed away November 21, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family with the compassionate care of Housecalls Hospice.

She was the daughter of Carl Millard Nelson and Cloe Belle Ruble. Sharon was a Wal-Mart associate for 30 years, and loved spending time with family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her 2 sisters, Margarete Arbaugh and JoAnn Buskirk, 2 brothers, Carl “Junior” Nelson and Robert “Bob” Nelson, 4 children, Tammy Richards (Mike), Pamela Duty (Doug), David Flinn (Stephanie) and Angela Meredith (Garry), 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Details for a memorial service will be given at a later date.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.