Advertisement

Obituary: Hoover, May Nancy Bombard

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
May Nancy Bombard Hoover Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - May Nancy Bombard Hoover, 86, of Harrisville, died Dec. 6, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 4, 1935 at Burlington, Vermont the daughter of the late Lewis and Merilda Elizabeth Bombard.

May had been employed for many years at St. Marys, McDonalds.  She was a member at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Harrisville.  She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with family.

She is survived by two children, Allen W. Hoover (Jackie) of Harrisville and Holly L. Maze (Lew) of St. Marys, WV; sister Mert Roulle of Boston, MA; brothers, Paul Bombard, Sonny Bombard and Dave Bombard all of Vermont; grandchildren, Walasha Newbrough, Marisa Cline, Jordan Maze, Jerrica Wheby and Chynna Maze; and great grandchildren, Sydney Cline, Zach Cline, Karson Wheby, Kennedi Wheby and Karli Wheby.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Hoover; son, Paul Edward Hoover, Jr.; six sisters and one brother.

May’s wishes were to be cremated but there will be a celebration of her life from 6-8 PM, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.  She will be laid to rest in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.
Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

Latest News

Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise
Sharon Lee Flinn Obit
Obituary: Flinn, Sharon Lee
Ronald Lee Thomas Obit
Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Lee
David Larry Treadway Obit
Obituary: Treadway, David Larry
Helen Ruth Trippett Obit
Obituary: Trippett, Helen Ruth