Obituary: Hoover, May Nancy Bombard

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - May Nancy Bombard Hoover, 86, of Harrisville, died Dec. 6, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born May 4, 1935 at Burlington, Vermont the daughter of the late Lewis and Merilda Elizabeth Bombard.

May had been employed for many years at St. Marys, McDonalds. She was a member at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, Harrisville. She enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with family.

She is survived by two children, Allen W. Hoover (Jackie) of Harrisville and Holly L. Maze (Lew) of St. Marys, WV; sister Mert Roulle of Boston, MA; brothers, Paul Bombard, Sonny Bombard and Dave Bombard all of Vermont; grandchildren, Walasha Newbrough, Marisa Cline, Jordan Maze, Jerrica Wheby and Chynna Maze; and great grandchildren, Sydney Cline, Zach Cline, Karson Wheby, Kennedi Wheby and Karli Wheby.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Hoover; son, Paul Edward Hoover, Jr.; six sisters and one brother.

May’s wishes were to be cremated but there will be a celebration of her life from 6-8 PM, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. She will be laid to rest in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

