Obituary: Oxley, Virginia C.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Virginia C. Oxley, 95, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Genesis Healthcare, Glenville Center, Glenville, WV.

She was born March 7, 1926 in Pigeon, WV to the late Toltie and Orva Naylor.

She was a graduate of Clay County High School, Clay, WV. After graduation, she worked at the movie theater ticket booth and Clay County Bank in Clay, WV.

After her marriage to Calley, they moved to Parkersburg and she began working at Commercial Banking and Trust Company.

She was united in marriage to Calley Oxley on June 19, 1949 at her parent’s home in Ovapa, WV. She became a member of Lauckport Baptist Church on March 30, 1952, when she and Calley were baptized together that day. She served as Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher, held offices in the Ladies Mission Society, served on numerous committees at the church and sang in the church choir. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Thelma Chapter #24 OES, since September 22, 1944, with 77 years of membership and received a 75 year member pin in 2019.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Glenda and husband, Scott Schimmel of Glenville, WV, with whom she made her home with since September 2019; one grandson, Jimmy and wife Tessa Schimmel of Cox’s Mills, WV; one step grandson, Larry Schimmel; one step great granddaughter, Savannah Schimmel of Tallahassee, Florida; one sister, Maxine Boyd of Charleston, WV; several nieces, nephews, many other other family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years together, Calley W. Oxley; two sisters, Violet Grose and Ruth Love and one brother, Roy Naylor.

Special thanks to Ellyson Mortuary for everything you have done for us, Genesis Healthcare and WV Caring/Hospice workers for all of your kindness and care you have given.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home of South Parkersburg, WV with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 10, 2021 at the funeral home.

Please wear face masks and social distance.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com

