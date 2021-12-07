Advertisement

Obituary: Reynolds, Betty L.

Betty L. Reynolds Obit
Betty L. Reynolds Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty L. Reynolds went to be with the Lord on Dec. 3, 2021. She was born Jan 27, 1945, daughter of Watson & Opal Bayles.

She is survived by her loving spouse of 59 years, Jim Reynolds; her son Mike Reynolds & daughter Lisa Reed (Joe). Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Bethany Miller, Nicholas Reynolds, Sarah Bishop, Annie Reynolds, Connor & Kennedy Reed & 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers Dennis & Ron Bayles.

Preceding her in death were her brother Thomas Bayles & sister Janet McClure.

A Williamstown high school graduate, she spent 30+ years at Peoples Bank, retiring as a VP of mortgage loans. Her true passion was always taking care of her children & grandchildren. They were the joy of her life.

Calling hours will begin at 1 PM on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta with a memorial service to start at 2 PM.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

