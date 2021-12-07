Advertisement

Obituary: Simmons. Patricia “Patty” Ellen

By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia “Patty” Ellen Simmons, 59, of Parkersburg passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 at her residence.

She was born January 1, 1962 in Parkersburg a daughter of Evelyn Host Simmons of Parkersburg and the late Harlon Simmons. She was a loving and caring person, enjoyed being with her family, spending time in the outdoors and was always giving and helping someone.

Patty is survived by her children, Keri Lafatch (Carl) of Belpre, Daniel Bush of Parkersburg and Rickey Simmons of Marietta; her brother, Harlon “Pete” Simmons Jr. of Ohio; five grandchildren, Trenton, Britton (Skyler), Ashton and Abbey Lafatch, Daniel Bush III and Samantha Dornick (Cody); and four great-grandchildren, Forrest Dornick, Emery Allen, Eston and Anni Britton.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Millie Simmons; and her brother, Jessie Simmons.

Her last words were always, “Love you and God Bless”.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Green St. is honored to serve the Simmons family.

