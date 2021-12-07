Obituary: Skidmore, Jerry Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jerry Lee Skidmore, 64, of Parkersburg, WV passed away of natural causes on December 6, 2021 at his residence.

Jerry was born February 22, 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, the third son of the late Herbert Harlan and Roberta Hayes Skidmore.

He attended Wood County schools and graduated in 1976 from Parkersburg South High School, where he played varsity football and basketball.

Jerry worked over the years in the construction industry in the greater Parkersburg area and was a licensed contractor. He was a helper, and would assist anyone who needed work done or just needed a friend. Jerry was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church for many years. He was an avid walker at Parkersburg City Park and participated in over 40 years of Thanksgiving Turkey Trots there. Jerry loved kids and kids loved him, they often thought he was just a big kid.

He is survived by three brothers, Gary Skidmore (Patricia Kipp) of Virginia, Randy Skidmore (Corky Gibbs) of Parkersburg, and Neil Skidmore (Bonnie Hochhalter) of Washington, DC; nieces and nephews, Ken Skidmore (Julio Febrer) of MD, Jeremy Skidmore of NC, Joshua Skidmore (Jose Galan) of CA, Caitlin Skidmore of VA, Misty Skidmore Ferguson (Ben) of GA, Andrew, Matthew and Jacob Skidmore all of MD; four great nephews (Misty and Ben sons) Brenden, Jonah, and Elliott Ferguson all of GA, (Joshua Skidmore and Jose Galan son) Elliott Galan Skidmore of CA whom Jerry had not yet met.

Jerry’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will plan a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made In Jerry’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Dr., Parkersburg, WV 26101 or American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the care of Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home & Crematory, South Parkersburg.

