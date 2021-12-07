Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Lee

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald Lee Thomas, 81, of Belpre passed away at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Elsworth and Dorothy (Deem) Thomas.

After 32 years with RC Cola, he went into partnership with his son-in-law Todd Workman creating USA Vending. He was a member of The Rock Family Worship Center and enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and horseback riding.

He is survived by two daughters Julie Robertson and Connie Workman (Todd); a grandson Jeremy Robertson; four great grandchildren Lucas, Jocelyn, Mila, and Nora; a brother Don Thomas; three sisters Betty Morrison, Pat Reese (Lee), and Linda Barker; and his faithful friend and companion Chipper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Webb) Thomas; two grandchildren Joshua and Sarina Robertson; two brothers Larry and Bill Thomas; and a sister Jean Rowley.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday 11:00 AM at The Rock Family Worship Center, Parkersburg, WV followed by a reception at the Worship Center with family and friends. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

The family requests no flowers be sent. Memorial donations may be made to Parkersburg Humane Society, American Cancer Society, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

