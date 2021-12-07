Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Thomas Obit
Ronald Lee Thomas Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Ronald Lee Thomas, 81, of Belpre passed away at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Elsworth and Dorothy (Deem) Thomas.

After 32 years with RC Cola, he went into partnership with his son-in-law Todd Workman creating USA Vending. He was a member of The Rock Family Worship Center and enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and horseback riding.

He is survived by two daughters Julie Robertson and Connie Workman (Todd); a grandson Jeremy Robertson; four great grandchildren Lucas, Jocelyn, Mila, and Nora; a brother Don Thomas; three sisters Betty Morrison, Pat Reese (Lee), and Linda Barker; and his faithful friend and companion Chipper.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Webb) Thomas; two grandchildren Joshua and Sarina Robertson; two brothers Larry and Bill Thomas; and a sister Jean Rowley.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday 11:00 AM at The Rock Family Worship Center, Parkersburg, WV followed by a reception at the Worship Center with family and friends. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

The family requests no flowers be sent. Memorial donations may be made to Parkersburg Humane Society, American Cancer Society, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.
Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

Latest News

Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise
Sharon Lee Flinn Obit
Obituary: Flinn, Sharon Lee
David Larry Treadway Obit
Obituary: Treadway, David Larry
Helen Ruth Trippett Obit
Obituary: Trippett, Helen Ruth