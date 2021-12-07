Advertisement

Obituary: Toller, Ora Frances “Fran”

Ora Frances "Fran" Toller Obit
Ora Frances "Fran" Toller Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ora Frances “Fran” Toller, a life-long resident of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on December 4, 2021, at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Fran was born in Marietta, Ohio on May 25, 1940 to the late Waveline and Darwin Hyde.

She graduated from Marietta High in 1958, and was employed by Marietta City Schools until she retired. In her spare time over the years, she enjoyed sewing and reading.

Fran is survived by her siblings Berkley Hyde (wife, Carolyn), Genevieve Jervis, Julia White, and Missy Forbes (husband, Randy), and her daughters Jessica Martin of Barberton, Ohio, and Jody Toller Wong (husband, Jun) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Leslie Higgins and Cory Huff of Ohio and Emily Olvera of Michigan, and Jacob, Noah, and Lucas Wong, all of Nevada. She is also survived by several nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Robert Toller, and her son, Jay Brian Miller.

Per Fran’s personal requests, no services will be held.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.
Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

Latest News

Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise
Sharon Lee Flinn Obit
Obituary: Flinn, Sharon Lee
Ronald Lee Thomas Obit
Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Lee
David Larry Treadway Obit
Obituary: Treadway, David Larry
Helen Ruth Trippett Obit
Obituary: Trippett, Helen Ruth