Obituary: Toller, Ora Frances “Fran”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ora Frances “Fran” Toller, a life-long resident of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on December 4, 2021, at the age of 81 after a brief illness. Fran was born in Marietta, Ohio on May 25, 1940 to the late Waveline and Darwin Hyde.

She graduated from Marietta High in 1958, and was employed by Marietta City Schools until she retired. In her spare time over the years, she enjoyed sewing and reading.

Fran is survived by her siblings Berkley Hyde (wife, Carolyn), Genevieve Jervis, Julia White, and Missy Forbes (husband, Randy), and her daughters Jessica Martin of Barberton, Ohio, and Jody Toller Wong (husband, Jun) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Leslie Higgins and Cory Huff of Ohio and Emily Olvera of Michigan, and Jacob, Noah, and Lucas Wong, all of Nevada. She is also survived by several nephews, nieces, and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Robert Toller, and her son, Jay Brian Miller.

Per Fran’s personal requests, no services will be held.

