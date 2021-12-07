Advertisement

Obituary: Treadway, David Larry

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
David Larry Treadway Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - David Larry Treadway, 70, of Lowell Ohio passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 06, 2021 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and family.  He is survived by his wife of 51 years Sheri Faye (Clark) Treadway.  Four children; Sandra (Jonathan) McAnulty of Gallipolis OH, Randal (Jill) Treadway of Lowell OH, Peggy Truax, of Belpre OH, Anthony (Lisa)Treadway of Lowell OH, one brother Dwight (Tina)Treadway of Batesville AK, twelve grandchildren two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.  He is proceeded in death by his parents, Virgil and Doris (Rummer) Treadway, his sister Theresa Gray and brother Lloyd Dean Treadway.

David graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1969, and married Sheri Clark the following year.  He retired from CSX Transportation in 2012 where he was employed as a track maintenance equipment operator.  He also worked a variety of other jobs along the way including filling the task of school bus driver and head custodian at the Salem Liberty Elementary School.  He was an active member of the Church of Christ and attended with the Winding Road congregation in Parkersburg WV.  His love and service of God shaped every aspect of life and family.

The family wishes to thank the Salem Township VFD, and the nurses and staff of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples from 11:00 till 1:00 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 with funeral service to follow.  Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.
Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

Latest News

Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise
Sharon Lee Flinn Obit
Obituary: Flinn, Sharon Lee
Ronald Lee Thomas Obit
Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Lee
Helen Ruth Trippett Obit
Obituary: Trippett, Helen Ruth