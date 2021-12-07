Obituary: Treadway, David Larry

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - David Larry Treadway, 70, of Lowell Ohio passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on December 06, 2021 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving wife and family. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Sheri Faye (Clark) Treadway. Four children; Sandra (Jonathan) McAnulty of Gallipolis OH, Randal (Jill) Treadway of Lowell OH, Peggy Truax, of Belpre OH, Anthony (Lisa)Treadway of Lowell OH, one brother Dwight (Tina)Treadway of Batesville AK, twelve grandchildren two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Virgil and Doris (Rummer) Treadway, his sister Theresa Gray and brother Lloyd Dean Treadway.

David graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1969, and married Sheri Clark the following year. He retired from CSX Transportation in 2012 where he was employed as a track maintenance equipment operator. He also worked a variety of other jobs along the way including filling the task of school bus driver and head custodian at the Salem Liberty Elementary School. He was an active member of the Church of Christ and attended with the Winding Road congregation in Parkersburg WV. His love and service of God shaped every aspect of life and family.

The family wishes to thank the Salem Township VFD, and the nurses and staff of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples from 11:00 till 1:00 on Saturday, December 11, 2021 with funeral service to follow. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

