Obituary: Trippett, Helen Ruth

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Ruth Trippett, 78, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 8, 1943 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Lena H. White Morris.

Helen was a homemaker her entire life and upon obtaining retirement age, she went to work at the southside McDonald’s. She loved working there as a lobby attendant greeting people. Helen enjoyed watching westerns on television, vegetable gardening and reading her Bible. She was Baptist by faith.

She is survived her sister and best friend, Susie A. Tucker of Parkersburg; her brother, Ralph D. Morris (Phyllis) of Belleville, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and many friends including her “family” at the southside McDonalds.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Trippett; four sisters; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be Noon, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Sreet, Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at vaughankimes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.