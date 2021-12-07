Advertisement

Obituary: Trippett, Helen Ruth

Helen Ruth Trippett Obit
Helen Ruth Trippett Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Helen Ruth Trippett, 78, of Parkersburg, W.Va. passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born October 8, 1943 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Lena H. White Morris.

Helen was a homemaker her entire life and upon obtaining retirement age, she went to work at the southside McDonald’s. She loved working there as a lobby attendant greeting people. Helen enjoyed watching westerns on television, vegetable gardening and reading her Bible. She was Baptist by faith.

She is survived her sister and best friend, Susie A. Tucker of Parkersburg; her brother, Ralph D. Morris (Phyllis) of Belleville, W.Va.; several nieces and nephews; and many friends including her “family” at the southside McDonalds.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Trippett; four sisters; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be Noon, Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 – 5th Sreet, Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Services will conclude with burial in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared online at vaughankimes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
The construction will cause temporary single lane closures.
Memorial Bridge construction rescheduled
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism

Latest News

Rebecca Louise Bundy-Williams Obit
Obituary: Bundy-Williams, Rebecca Louise
Sharon Lee Flinn Obit
Obituary: Flinn, Sharon Lee
Ronald Lee Thomas Obit
Obituary: Thomas, Ronald Lee
David Larry Treadway Obit
Obituary: Treadway, David Larry