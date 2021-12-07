Obituary: Vaughn, Brenda

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brenda Vaughn, 61, of Davisville passed away December 5th, 2021. She was born September 16, 1960, a daughter to the late Shirley Joiner.

Brenda is survived by her husband Bryan Vaughn; sons Jason Vaughn (Kelly) and Jim Vaughn (Felicity); daughter Kayla Rexroad (Matt); and grandchildren Mason, Ashlyn, Rozlynn, Finn, and River.

Services for Shirley will be held Thursday, December 9th, at 1pm, at Kanawha United Methodist Church in Davisville, Pastor Rick Haught residing. Visitation will be held from 11-1pm at the church. Burial will follow at Kanawha Baptist Cemetery.

Online condolences can be left here at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

