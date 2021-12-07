Parkersburg South High School holds Lighting of the Lights

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School had its “Lighting of the Lights” program Monday night.

The PSHS marching band and color guard were there, along with the PSHS cheerleaders and Southern Bells.

There was also singing by the Patriot Chorus, Blennerhassett Middle School and Edison Middle School.

They performed classics like “Carol of the Bells” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

This is a tradition at the school that welcomes in the holiday season.

