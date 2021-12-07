Advertisement

Parkersburg South High School holds Lighting of the Lights

PSHS Lighting of the Lights
PSHS Lighting of the Lights(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South High School had its “Lighting of the Lights” program Monday night.

The PSHS marching band and color guard were there, along with the PSHS cheerleaders and Southern Bells.

There was also singing by the Patriot Chorus, Blennerhassett Middle School and Edison Middle School.

They performed classics like “Carol of the Bells” and “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

This is a tradition at the school that welcomes in the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-car wreck on Emerson/W.VA Aves send two to hospital
Multi-car wreck on Emerson/West Virginia Avenues
Mullins
Arrest made in Parkersburg homicide investigation
Quincy Hill steps incident investigated as vandalism
Quincy Hill steps incident is being investigated as an act of vandalism
Local Piggly Wiggly stores have new ownership
Accident
Crash on Ohio Avenue leaves two in hospital

Latest News

Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Christmas train
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad rolls annual Christmas Train through town
WTAP News @ 5 - Christmas Train
WTAP News @ 5 - Christmas Train
WTAP News @ 5 - Robbery Safety
WTAP News @ 5 - Robbery Safety