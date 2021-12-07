Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County Schools is requesting two parents of Parkersburg High School students pay for its legal fees in a legal battle over the school board’s mask mandate.

John Davis and Felsie Pierce, parents of three Parkersburg High School students, hope to have the mask mandate declared illegal. Wood County Schools argue that the mandate is necessary in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Judge J.D. Beane gave attorneys for the plaintiffs and the defendant until mid-November to file proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law to back up their arguments.

In the plaintiff’s findings, the parents cite two studies that conclude forced mask-wearing can have negative effects on children’s physical and mental health.

The board of education’s attorneys responded to the parent’s findings on November 30th saying one study was retracted and another was not verified by a scientific or medical authority and had not undergone peer review.

The school board is now requesting the parents pay for its legal fees saying, “It is hard to imagine a more baseless set of claims than those presented by the Plaintiffs. Thus, the Board requests that the Court set a hearing on the amount of Defendant’s legal fees and costs in connection with defending this action.”

All documents pertaining to this case have been presented to Judge Bean’s office. A time for a hearing has not been set.

