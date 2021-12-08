Advertisement

Covid-19 Testing, Vaccine & Booster Clinic in St. Marys on December 9th(KY3)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A free Covid-19 walk-in vaccine clinic and drive-thru testing clinic will be hosted by The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team on Dec. 9 in St. Mary’s, WV.

The clinic will be held at the St. Mary’s United Methodist Church located at 104 Washington St. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Tests are available for everyone in the community with a valid ID photo. Anyone 12 or older is eligible for the vaccines. All children 18 or younger who wants to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information email surge.testing@paac2.org or call 304-741-7157. Visit the PAAC Covid-19 Surge Team on Facebook and Instagram @PAAC.Surge for updates.

