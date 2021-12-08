Doddridge County deputy hit by vehicle

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, officials said.

DCSO told 5 News the deputy was working a wreck on Route 50 when he was struck.

The name of the deputy was not released.

DCSO declined to say what condition the deputy was in as of noon, saying the sheriff would provide more information as it became available.

This is a developing story, check back with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.