Advertisement

Doddridge County deputy hit by vehicle

A Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, officials said.
Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WALB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, officials said.

DCSO told 5 News the deputy was working a wreck on Route 50 when he was struck.

The name of the deputy was not released.

DCSO declined to say what condition the deputy was in as of noon, saying the sheriff would provide more information as it became available.

This is a developing story, check back with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Wood County Board of Education
Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Christmas train
Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad rolls annual Christmas Train through town
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

Latest News

Holiday Cookbook
MOV's Holiday Cookbook, 12/8/21
Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
Deck the MOV, 12/8/21
West Virginia’s Division of Highways is reviewing bids for 12 projects including replacing an...
Bid review underway for 12 highway projects in West Virginia
Covid-19 Testing, Vaccine & Booster Clinic in St. Marys on December 9th
Covid-19 Testing, Vaccine & Booster Clinic in St. Marys on December 9th