Love Lights Tree in 30th year of memorializing lost loved ones

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The holidays can be a tough time for those who have lost loved ones.

But over at Marietta Memorial System, people have an opportunity to memorialize their family and friends with the annual Love Lights Tree. For 30 years, lights and candles have been placed around it as a way for people to remember their loved ones during the holidays.

This year volunteers decorated the tree and Jarrett Stull, the Executive Director of the Marietta Memorial Foundation says they have received $8,000 in donations for the hospital’s Hospice, Heart, and Cardiac Rehab departments so far this year.

Stull says people who donate $125 or more will receive an exclusive commemorative ornament from Blenko Glass Company.

Stull says over $634,000 has been raised since 1991 to the Hospice and Heart and Cardiac Rehab funds. People can pay for a symbolic white light for $15 per honoree or a candle for $25 per honoree.

To learn how to make a Love Lights gift visit mhsystem.org/LoveLights.

