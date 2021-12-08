Advertisement

Love Lights Tree in 30th year of memorializing lost loved ones

The Love Lights Tree
The Love Lights Tree(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -The holidays can be a tough time for those who have lost loved ones.

But over at Marietta Memorial System, people have an opportunity to memorialize their family and friends with the annual Love Lights Tree. For 30 years, lights and candles have been placed around it as a way for people to remember their loved ones during the holidays.

This year volunteers decorated the tree and Jarrett Stull, the Executive Director of the Marietta Memorial Foundation says they have received $8,000 in donations for the hospital’s Hospice, Heart, and Cardiac Rehab departments so far this year.

Stull says people who donate $125 or more will receive an exclusive commemorative ornament from Blenko Glass Company.

Stull says over $634,000 has been raised since 1991 to the Hospice and Heart and Cardiac Rehab funds. People can pay for a symbolic white light for $15 per honoree or a candle for $25 per honoree.

To learn how to make a Love Lights gift visit mhsystem.org/LoveLights.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down
Man arrested in Parkersburg for Grand Larceny and Fleeing
Man arrested for grand larceny and fleeing in Parkersburg
Winter weather creates slick roads
Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley
Wood County Board of Education
Wood County Schools requesting parents who filed a law suit against its mask mandate to pay for legal fees
BACKGROUND | Ohio Valley University could lose its ability to award degrees

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - Pete's Pizza Break-in
WTAP News @ 6 - Pete's Pizza Break-in
Pete's Pizza
Local pizza shop owners grateful for response to break-in
Washington County Sheriff's department
Washington County Chief Deputy shares tips for avoiding theft this holiday season
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop