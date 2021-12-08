Advertisement

Parkersburg man arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot
Matthew David Gonzales Mug Shot(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man is behind bars after a traffic stop led authorities to more than a pound of methamphetamines and more than 30 grams of heroin.

Authorities say Matthew David Gonzales, 36, was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police at around 4:20 Tuesday afternoon on Cedar Grove Road, near the intersection of Happy Valley Road.

Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, as well as a Wood County deputy sheriff and police dog, responded to the scene to help the state police.

Gonzales and the Cadillac Deville he was driving were searched by authorities. Between the two, officers say they found 16 grams of heroin and a lot of cash.

The traffic stop led task force agents went to a home in the 800 block of Cedar Grove Road. They searched the property and found one pound 12 ounces of methamphetamine, 90 grams of marijuana, and 15 grams of heroin.

Gonzales was arrested and charged one count possession with intent to deliver heroin. Authorities say he was already out of jail on bond when he was arrested. His original bond was revoked.

Gonzales was arraigned before Magistrate Marshall and was given a $100,000 surety bond.

He is currently in the North Central Regional Jail.

