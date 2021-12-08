Numerous crashes reported across Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Snow showers fell across the Mid-Ohio Valley overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.

This light snow combined with below-freezing temperatures has created slick roads across the region, resulting in numerous crashes.

A supervisor with the Wood County 911 Center says that as of 8:30 Wednesday morning, at least 15 crashes have been called in.

The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has not responded to any crashes.

