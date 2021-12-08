Obituary: Emery, David Lee

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - David Lee Emery, 71, of New Matamoras passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2021, at Waterview Pointe. David was born July 7, 1950, in Canton, OH, a son of Earl and Rosalee Morgan Emery.

David is survived by his son, David Lee (Kathy) Emery, Jr. of Cleveland, OH, 3 grandchildren and many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Addie Emery.

David was a member of Eddy’s Ridge Church of Christ, where he often rode his 4-wheeler to church. He loved and appreciated his church family and special friends, Jack and Gayle Eddy. He enjoyed country life and spending time with his cousin, Don Enochs, and cherished their many adventures. He also enjoyed singing and listening to hymns on his CD collection.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday (Dec. 11) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Tim Fleeman officiating. Burial will be in Eddy’s Ridge Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service on Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in David’s memory to Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Dept., 15015 St. Rt. 26, Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.