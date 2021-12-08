Obituary: Forinash, Charles Ellis

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Ellis Forinash, 49, of Parkersburg, went to heaven, Dec. 3, 2021. Charles was born June 2, 1972 to the parents of Franklin and Kathryn Forinash who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Randall Forinash.

He was a 1991 graduate of Romney School for the Deaf and Blind. In his youth, he participated in the Vienna Jr. Fire Dept. He worked for several years at the Vienna Wal-Mart.

Charles loved attending church and listening to both gospel music and the Bible on tape. He was also never without his scanner.

He is survived by his siblings, Sandy(Lenny) Hammer, Robert(Shelly) Forinash, Russ Forinash Angela(Eric) Belcher. Also surviving are his uncle Carlen(Joann)Forinash, aunts Marcy(Jerry) Snider and Judy(Ed) Miller, several nieces and nephews, his caregiver, Amanda Anderson, and many close friends including Rich(Paula) Rader and Kenneth Belcher.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, Dec. 11th at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 7390 Old St. Marys Pike Waverly, WV.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.